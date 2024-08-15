Rep. McClain to Newsmax: Harris Against American Energy

Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for her inconsistent stance on fracking, accusing her of opposing American energy and contributing to rising family costs.

Further, McClain told Newsmax on Thursday that Harris panders to political convenience rather than standing by a consistent policy.

"That's what the problem with the media is," McClain said on "American Agenda." "And I think it's very interesting that Kamala Harris was 100% against fracking. Now, all of a sudden, well, she's not against fracking. Well, she is, and the American people know that."

McClain criticized the media for not holding Harris accountable for these shifts in position, suggesting that the vice president has been allowed to sidestep discussions on her policies.

"I think it's very convenient that they don't make her go through a convention to actually talk about her policies. The media will just put up whatever they want to say. Today, she's for it; tomorrow, she's not," McClain remarked.

The congresswoman linked Harris' stance to broader concerns about rising costs for Americans, especially those in her district who, according to McClain, are struggling under the current administration.

"We all know where Kamala Harris stands on American energy, and she is 100% not for American energy, which is driving up prices, not only at the pump but also in your homes to heat and cool your homes. It's outrageous," McClain said.

She emphasized that many of her constituents live paycheck to paycheck, with increasing fuel and grocery costs exacerbating their financial burdens.

McClain's remarks come in the wake of Harris' past statements on fracking, which have drawn scrutiny.

In 2019, during her bid for the Democratic presidential nomination, Harris stated unequivocally, "There's no question I'm in favor of banning fracking," according to the National Review. However, a campaign spokesperson later contradicted this position, telling Politico on July 28 that Harris "would not ban fracking."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com