Rep. Van Duyne to Newsmax: Harris Integral to Biden Agenda

Vice President Kamala Harris has been trying to distance herself from the policies of the Biden administration, in which she has always been an integral part, Rep. Beth Van Duyne told Newsmax on Thursday.

"She was put in charge of the border two months into this administration, and it's been a complete and utter disaster," the Texas Republican said on Newsmax's "Newsline."

"You've seen over 100,000 people killed as a result of fentanyl that's illegally entered our country. You've seen almost 15 million illegal aliens enter our country. It has been a disaster. And that is on her."

In addition, Harris was the deciding vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, which "increased inflation to record levels in our country," Van Duyne said.

So, while the "press is more than happy to try to reinvent her," and while Harris is staying away from interviews, it's important to look at her voting record and her acts as attorney general in California, said the congresswoman.

"And now what is she doing? She's pushing communism, and she's going to on day one when she gets elected," she added. "I think she's forgotten that she's been elected for the last 3 1/2 years. But on day one, when she gets elected, she's going to decrease prices. And how is she going to do that? She's going to demand that grocery stores drop their prices. This is called communism, but she's going to do it with great joy."

Meanwhile, Americans are feeling the crime in their communities as a result of illegal immigration, and costs skyrocketing "as a direct result of what the government is having to pay for all these folks who are in our country illegally," Van Duyne said.

"The VP and her policies that she has supported, including ending oil and gas production, which is just in my state of Texas, would just absolutely decimate my state," she added. "But if you look at the quotes that she's had regarding the border and looking at who we've seen crossing the border, in her own words, she didn't want to build a wall, and she thought it was absolutely ridiculous that Republicans were saying, You may have terrorists who are coming in over our border."

