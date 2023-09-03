Trump Lawyer Halligan: 'Sloppy' Convictions Being Sought

Former President Donald Trump's March 4 trial date in Washington, D.C., coming one day before the Super Tuesday elections, shows that the prosecution has a "simple" goal of reaching "fast, bad, faulty, sloppy convictions that don't need to hold up on appeal," while interfering with the election, Lindsey Halligan, an attorney for Trump, said on Newsmax Sunday.

"There are two main issues with this trial date, the location and the timing," Halligan said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "First of all, there's no way he can get a fair trial in D.C. There's just no way so there needs to be a motion for a change of venue."

Further, Halligan said, the trial date "blatantly interferes with an election."

"Nobody can effectively prepare for this case to be tried by March 4," she said, adding that U.S. Judge Tanya Chutkan while setting the trial date, said that "the public has an interest in seeing this case resolved in a timely manner. The public doesn't have a right to a speedy trial. So I'm not sure why she said that."

But by setting the trial so quickly, Chutkan is "effectively forcing ineffective assistance of counsel," said Halligan. "I think Americans are pretty smart, and they see what she's doing."

Trump, meanwhile, is "strong," and taking the indictments seriously," she said.

"He knows what's at stake for America," said Halligan. "As he always says, he had a really nice life. He's fighting for a greater cause, and hopefully, I think history will be on his side and these prosecutions will be recorded for what they are. It's election interference."

Meanwhile, Trump's trial in Georgia is going to be aired live, and Halligan, who is not involved in that case, said that she believes the former president will make the airing work for him, just as he did the release of his mugshot.

"They thought the mugshot would, uh, cause voters to maybe not like him anymore, or they thought these indictments would make him lose popularity," she said. "His polls are through the roof. So I think if the trial is made public for everyone to see, everyone will probably be able to see prosecutorial misconduct for themselves."

Halligan also commented on the news that some groups are trying to use the 14th Amendment to disqualify Trump from appearing on the ballot.

She pointed out that the rule says that "no person shall be a president" if rules are broken, not "no person shall not run for president," meaning the rule can be used against President Joe Biden, but not against Trump.

