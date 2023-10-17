Lindsey Graham to Newsmax: If Hezbollah Attacks, Strike Iran

Sen. Lindsey Graham told Newsmax that the United States should strike Iran's oil infrastructure if Hezbollah, their terrorist proxy, opens up a northern front against Israel.

Appearing Tuesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," the South Carolina Republican revealed he would propose a measure approving the strike if Iran attempts to escalate the war between Israel and Hamas further.

"If Hezbollah opens up a second front in the North — they have 100,000 rockets pointed at Israel, they're a proxy of Iran — I'm going to introduce a resolution that would authorize the United States to attack Iran's oil infrastructure to stop terrorist financing.

"The way you get Hezbollah to stand down is you tell the Iranians, 'If this war gets bigger, we're coming for you. There won't be two fronts. There'll be three fronts.' And if you don't say that to the Iranians, you're making a mistake."

While U.S. intelligence has downplayed Iran's role in the Oct. 7 massacre of Israeli civilians by Hamas, a report citing senior Hamas and Hezbollah officials blamed Iran for orchestrating and funding the attacks.

Iran warned Israel on Monday that its regional network of militias known as the "axis of resistance" would open "multiple fronts" against Israel if it continued its campaign to control the Gaza Strip.

And after a blast Tuesday at a hospital in Gaza killed around 500 Palestinians, Iran appeared to blame Israel for the attack, insinuating it was the last straw.

Israel has denied responsibility for the blast, blaming it on a failed Hamas rocket launch, CNN reported.

