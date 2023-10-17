Danny Danon to Newsmax: Biden Visit to Israel Sign of Solidarity

Danny Danon, former Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax on Tuesday he is hopeful President Joe Biden's visit to the war-torn nation Wednesday will show to the world the U.S. stands firmly behind Israel following Hamas' terrorist attack Oct. 7.

Biden is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, but a planned summit in Jordan with Jordan's King Abdullah II, Egypt President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was canceled. Abbas reportedly pulled out of the summit in Jordan after blaming Israel for a rocket attack that hit a hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds. Israeli intelligence said the rocket was launched inside Gaza by the Islamic Jihad terrorist group and fell short of its target.

"We should be grateful for President Biden coming to Israel to show solidarity," Danon told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "He will find us in a war. We're in a real war. We haven't started yet to attack back with all our might, but we will do it, and I think he will hear from our leadership that we do not intend to stop in the middle.

"We will need the support of the U.S. When we fight evil the same way when you fought al-Qaida or ISIS; you went against them without pulling back."

Israel is expected to launch a massive ground operation into Gaza to root out Hamas terrorists and rescue hostages taken during Hamas' siege, which led to the deaths of more than 1,400 Israelis, including at least 30 Americans. At least 199 hostages were taken, according to Israel's military, a number of them being Americans.

Danon, a member of Israel's ruling Likud party in the Knesset, said he does not expect to get any help from the United Nations, which long has showed a bias toward Palestinians over Israel. The U.N. Security Council has yet to condemn Hamas' terrorist attack on Israel, and on Tuesday, it rejected a Russian resolution calling for a humanitarian ceasefire.

"At the U.N. today, Russia actually came to the Security Council, and they wanted to pass a resolution for a ceasefire," Danon said. "Give me a break. How can you even put it on the table when we actually haven't been able to bury the victims yet, and you're talking about a ceasefire? We are not going to play that game at the U.N. We know that they are one-sided.

"We will continue to defend ourselves, but we expect morality from those countries that call themselves strong democracies. We need that moral clarity from the U.S., from the U.K., from France, from those democracies. They know that we are fighting the bad guys, and we expect that they will stand with us all the way."

