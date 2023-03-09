Rep. Bob Good to Newsmax: DirecTV Must Answer for Censorship

Congress must hold hearings to make companies like AT&T DirecTV "answer for the censorship and suppression of freedom of the press" after its deplatforming of Newsmax, says Rep. Bob Good.

"It is a major problem, as you know, and Newsmax is just the latest representation," the Virginia Republican said Wednesday on Newsmax's "Prime News." "We need to hear hearings on that from the committees who have jurisdiction over this."

That would be the Judicial and Oversight committees, said Good, adding that the deplatforming also constitutes the suppression of the "free exchange of viewpoints, which is essential to the foundation of our country."

DirecTV cut Newsmax's signal on Jan. 24, blocking the network from more than 13 million subscribers of the satellite service, DirecTV Stream, and U-Verse.

Newsmax is America's fourth highest-rated news network in the cable landscape and a top-20 overall channel that reaches 25 million Americans weekly, according to the Nielsen ratings.

Meanwhile, Good also on Wednesday discussed plans from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for defeating the Mexican cartels, starting with designating them as terrorist groups and setting the stage for military action in Mexico.

"The cartels are not really the problem," Good said. "Democrats and President [Joe] Biden are the problem."

Biden, he said, "has opened our borders and has created the demand for illegals to invade our country and the cartels are just trying to make money off the opportunity that Biden has given them."

He said he does agree that the cartels should be designated as terrorists and enemies of the United States, "but the problem is our own government."

"The problem is Joe Biden's refusing to keep the American people safe but instead borrowing billions of dollars to send to foreign countries," said Good. "He doesn't care about our border. He cares about other borders around the world, around the globe."

Biden has refused to complete the border wall and he reinstated the catch-and-release policy for migrants, Good continued.

"The cartels are just trying to make money," he said. "They're making billions of dollars a month off what Biden has created."

House Republicans are calling for the impeachment of Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over his actions where the border is concerned, Good continued, but Mayorkas is "just carrying out" Biden's policies.

"He's done more harm to the United States intentionally than any president ever in the history of the country," said Good. "Whenever in the history of the country has our own president done more to intentionally harm the United States, then what he's done with allowing six million illegal to invade our country … Biden is the problem. Biden deserves to be impeached. How do we let him do this for two more years? It's not a question of resources. It's a question of will."

