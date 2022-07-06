Ex-Sen. Lieberman to Newsmax: Dems Should Avoid Far-Left 2024 Presidential Pick

Former Democratic Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut told Newsmax on Wednesday that Democrats should avoid a far-left presidential candidate in 2024 should President Joe Biden decide not to seek reelection.

''I think most Democrats think he won't [run again], although I always follow the rule, after a long career in politics, that until you see somebody actually announcing they're not running again, if they’re in office, they may,'' Lieberman said on ''Rob Schmitt Tonight.''

''I think it's going to be a really open contest in the end, and it's really critical. The critical challenge is that the Democratic Party [should] not nominate a far-left candidate for president because that candidate won't win. That's the lesson of recent history in our politics.''

The New York Times reported in late June that Biden was irritated by those that continue talking about alternative candidates in 2024 after he said he would run again.

''I have been surprised at the number of people who are openly expressing concerns about 2024 and whether or not Biden should run,'' Rep. Adam Smith, D-Wash., told the Times.

Sinking approval ratings are fueling speculation that Democrats should be looking to their bench for the race.

A Monmouth University poll released Tuesday found that just 36% believe Biden is doing a good job, compared with 58% that disapprove.

The poll was conducted June 23-27 among 978 adults and has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

A Democratic vice presidential candidate in 2000, Lieberman served in the Senate from 1989 to 2013, running as an independent in 2006 after the Democratic Party backed businessman Ned Lamont, now Connecticut governor, in the Democratic primary, according to Ballotpedia.

Democrats dropped Lieberman for his stance on the war in Iraq when he lined up with Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John McCain of Arizona in support of the action.

He said Wednesday that the United States must be willing to walk away from negotiations with Iran on nuclear arms because that nation cannot be trusted to keep its promises.

''They don't even talk to us directly, and we are the greatest country in the world. They're a terrorist state and they refused to be in the same room with us,'' he said. ''We have to send somebody back and forth with messages. That tells you everything. We should walk away from the table. I think we have to squeeze them with even more sanctions.''

