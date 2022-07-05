Bill O'Reilly to Newsmax: Trump Favorite to Win 2024 If He Runs

Former President Donald Trump is the favorite to win his former position in 2024 if he decides to run once more, legendary TV host and author Bill O'Reilly told Newsmax on Tuesday.

O'Reilly assured "Eric Bolling The Balance" viewers that Trump will likely run again but is waiting for the correct hour, given the intricacies of campaign finance law and the ongoing Jan. 6 committee hearings.

"Donald Trump, at this point, does want to run for president, has enough money to do it, and would be the odds-on favorite to win if he does," he said.

O'Reilly sees Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis as the next top contender within the Republican primary in the event Trump sits it out; however, he does not believe the Florida governor will run if Trump does.

"DeSantis, I don't think, would primary Trump," O'Reilly said. "That would be foolish for the governor to do. He's going to get reelected in Florida in November. He's a relatively young man, four years is not a long period of time in politics.

"So, If Trump runs, why would DeSantis want to go up against him in a nasty primary? Why would he want to do that?" he asked rhetorically.

Regarding the Democrat nominee in 2024, O'Reilly insisted "there is no way on this earth Joe Biden is going to run for president again," referencing data from the latest Harvard-Harris Poll that showed over 70% of Americans do not want him to.

"I don't even know if he's going to make out his next two years after November," O'Reilly stated.

He added Vice President Kamala Harris has "no chance" if she attempts to run in Biden's place, with California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom being a better top contender.

