IDF Maj. Weiss to Newsmax: Antisemitic Reports 'Distressing'

The news that antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom have grown sharply since the Hamas attack last week highlights what's happening as Israel fights the war against the terror organization, Maj. Libby Weiss, the English spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"For someone living here in Israel, we're horrified to hear of any of those kinds of incidents of antisemitism," Weiss told "Wake Up America." "And of course, I think it highlights what we're fighting within Hamas, which is a terror organization that wants to wipe Israel off the map."

Further, if there are people who "can't stand up and say that the slaughter of children, the murder of innocent civilians ... I can stand up and condemn that? It really does make me wonder what they're thinking … of course, it's distressing to hear it. It's tough putting it to words as well," Weiss said.

She added that she does not understand what type of humans would "struggle" with understanding Hamas.

"We dealt with 9/11 20-plus years ago here in the United States, and nobody had a hard time calling al-Qaida terrorists after that happened," Weiss said. "I don't know why we don't treat Hamas the exact same way."

Meanwhile, Weiss, when asked about the Anti-Defamation League slamming corporate America for its response to the war in Israel, said she doesn't "necessarily have a response for that" but from the perspective of Israel's military, "we feel the support of our allies, of course in the United States and we're deeply appreciative of it. And we do feel at least a sense of unity, certainly on the level from the United States and from other nations, and I think for that we are deeply, of course, grateful.

"I think it sends a clear message to the rest of the world that what happened here is something that no one can accept. Then, we're united against fighting Hamas."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!