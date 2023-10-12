×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: libby weiss | anti | semitic | israel | hamas

IDF Maj. Weiss to Newsmax: Antisemitic Reports 'Distressing'

By    |   Thursday, 12 October 2023 11:33 AM EDT

The news that antisemitic incidents in the United Kingdom have grown sharply since the Hamas attack last week highlights what's happening as Israel fights the war against the terror organization, Maj. Libby Weiss, the English spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, said on Newsmax Thursday.

"For someone living here in Israel, we're horrified to hear of any of those kinds of incidents of antisemitism," Weiss told "Wake Up America." "And of course, I think it highlights what we're fighting within Hamas, which is a terror organization that wants to wipe Israel off the map."

Further, if there are people who "can't stand up and say that the slaughter of children, the murder of innocent civilians ... I can stand up and condemn that? It really does make me wonder what they're thinking … of course, it's distressing to hear it. It's tough putting it to words as well," Weiss said.

She added that she does not understand what type of humans would "struggle" with understanding Hamas.

"We dealt with 9/11 20-plus years ago here in the United States, and nobody had a hard time calling al-Qaida terrorists after that happened," Weiss said. "I don't know why we don't treat Hamas the exact same way."

Meanwhile, Weiss, when asked about the Anti-Defamation League slamming corporate America for its response to the war in Israel, said she doesn't "necessarily have a response for that" but from the perspective of Israel's military, "we feel the support of our allies, of course in the United States and we're deeply appreciative of it. And we do feel at least a sense of unity, certainly on the level from the United States and from other nations, and I think for that we are deeply, of course, grateful.

"I think it sends a clear message to the rest of the world that what happened here is something that no one can accept. Then, we're united against fighting Hamas."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Sandy Fitzgerald

Sandy Fitzgerald has more than three decades in journalism and serves as a general assignment writer for Newsmax covering news, media, and politics. 

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The news that anti-Semitic incidents in the United Kingdom have grown sharply since the Hamas attack last week highlights what's happening as Israel fights the war against the terror organization, Major Libby Weiss, the English spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces said on Newsmax.
libby weiss, anti, semitic, israel, hamas
368
2023-33-12
Thursday, 12 October 2023 11:33 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved