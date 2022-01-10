Alina Habba to Newsmax: NY AG's 'Fishing Expedition Has to Stop'

An attorney for former President Donald Trump has filed an injunction Monday in the U.S. Northern District of New York to stop New York Attorney General Letitia James' "fishing expedition" into the former president and his businesses.

"We get that it's going to take a couple years to get through a normal case, but this is so bad we have to stop right now and be fair," lawyer Alina Habba told Newsmax's "Stinchfield" on Monday.

"The fishing expedition has to stop."

Habba's case for an injunction to stop the investigations is on the basis James has made political statements before taking office about seeking to investigate Trump.

"The injunction effectively stops everything from continuing," she told host Grant Stinchfield. "We basically said, 'look, we filed a complaint; there are serious constitutional violations, and as a result, we're asking the court today that you have got to stop anything from proceeding until we have our day in court.'

"The evidence is clearly voluminous."

Habba intends to investigate James' political motivations into investigating the former president and his businesses, public statements that which were featured on videos Stinchfield played on Monday's program and are widely distributed in the media.

"She is vicious, and it is time to really take a look into it and pause on everything – since they've had many years to look into this – and say, 'look, now we're going to look into Letitia,'" Habba added. "We need to see what she's been up to, and why she's doing it, and I think it's pretty clear from the video that you played prior."

Habba noted even liberal media outlets have shown opposition to James' bold political agenda.

"The liberal counterparts are actually picking up on this as well – that's when you know it's really bad," she said. "They can't deny it. She is silly enough to continuously state her animus, to talk about how she's politically driven. This is even before she knew anything about President Trump prior to him becoming president.

"She is a sick person who really, really truly has taken her oath of office and just weaponized it."

Despite the strength of her constitutional case, Habba admits getting a victory in New York federal court, even in the Northern District is a tall order for Trump.

"We have our cards stacked against us in New York," she said. "We're in the Northern District. We have judges that, you know, are mostly liberal, unfortunately. It's a tough case, but I will say that it's an important one. It's a constitutional violation and actually constitutionally it's a per se violation, which is why this injunction I believe should be granted."

Habba cited constitutional violations with the First, Fourth and 14th Amendments and "viewpoint discrimination."

"If the judge reads the papers, if the judge can put his politics on the side, this should be granted and we should win," she said, adding the American justice system is at stake for any and all those seeking public office.

"This country, unfortunately, has become so politicized that people don't care any more about the Founding Fathers and what our country was meant to do, and what the legal system was meant to do," she said. "And I really, really do believe that this has nothing to do with being Republican or a Democrat.

"This has to do with our getting our country back, and people really believing that there is a system of righteousness and justice and it will prevail."

Note: See Newsmax TV now carried in more than 100 million U.S. homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Frontier Ch. 115, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, Mediacom Ch. 277, AT&T TV Ch 349, FUBO and major OTT platforms like Roku, YouTube, Xumo, Pluto and most smart TV's including Samsung+, Sony, LG, Vizio and more – Find All Systems that Carry Newsmax – Click Here