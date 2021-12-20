Trump Sues New York Attorney General in Attempt to Stop Civil Probe

Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit Monday against the New York State attorney general in an attempt to stop a civil investigation into his business practices, The New York Times reported.

Trump's suit, filed in Albany, New York, also aims to prevent state Attorney General Letitia James from participating in a separate criminal investigation, the Times reported.

"Her mission is guided solely by political animus and a desire to harass, intimidate, and retaliate against a private citizen who she views as a political opponent," the suit said, the Times reported.

Trump on Wednesday said James was continuing her "witch hunt" against him and fellow Republicans because her campaign for governor was "a complete failure."

On the day she dropped out of the New York gubernatorial race, James signaled that she would seek to question Trump under oath early next month.

"Letitia James wants to politically weaponize her position as Attorney General instead of exemplifying impartiality and protecting the interests of all New Yorkers," Trump said in a statement released by his Save America joint fundraising committee.

"While she pretends that she suspended her short-lived campaign for New York Governor to go after me, she conveniently fails to mention that she couldn’t garner any support and her poll numbers were abysmal — she had no chance of even coming close to winning."

During her campaign, James often invoked Trump on Twitter and in fundraising appeals, writing that, "New Yorkers need a fighter who will take on Donald Trump & stand up for our rights. I’ll be that fighter. Join my campaign," the Times said.

"I need your help in this fight against Donald Trump," another message read, the Times reported.

Alina Habba, a lawyer for Trump, said in a statement that the lawsuit was an effort to stop James' "bitter crusade to punish her political opponent in its tracks."

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a criminal investigation into Trump and the Trump Organization.

Trump's suit, arguing both the civil and criminal probes are inappropriate, seeks to bar James from participating in Vance's investigation.

The two investigations are looking into whether Trump or the Trump Organization engaged in criminal fraud by intentionally submitting false property values to potential lenders.

James' civil investigation began in March 2019 and has focused on some of the same aspects being investigated by Vance.

Vance leaves office at year's end, though his successor, Alvin Bragg Jr., told CNN that he will focus on the investigation into Trump's business practices.

"This is obviously a consequential case, one that merits the attention of the DA personally," said Bragg, who will be sworn in Jan. 1.