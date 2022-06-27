Rep. Lee Zeldin to Newsmax: Dems' Failures Pulling Voters Right

Americans facing inflation, high gas prices, and a mangled withdrawal of the war in Afghanistan are turning to the right amid colossal failures, Rep. Lee Zeldin, R-N.Y., running in Tuesday's GOP gubernatorial primary, told Newsmax.

"Issue number one is that people are experiencing the inflation — the supply chain crisis," Zeldin told Monday's "Prime News." "They see the economic impact. They don't feel safe on the streets. There are the impacts of the COVID policy. We see foreign policy where the six-month mark of when we withdrew from our embassy in Kabul was spent by withdrawing from our embassy in Kyiv. And we see what's going on in our southern border. That list goes on."

Americans have had enough for President Joe Biden and Democrats failing us all, Zeldin added to host Jenn Pellegrino in an in-studio appearance.

"Then the American public starts forming their own desires of what the solutions should look like," he said.

And instead of listening, the Biden administration and Democrats respond by leaving us all , "all stuck living through what is a never ending Democratic National Convention," Zeldin lamented.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!