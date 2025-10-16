Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Memoir Coming Soon

Country music singer Lee Greenwood told Newsmax on Thursday that he is producing his memoir on his life in the entertainment industry.

Greenwood opened up about his remarkable life and career to Newsline and noted that Newsmax asked him for the memoir.

"This is an interesting path for me," Greenwood said. "Being raised in California, spent 20 years in Nevada, and now 40 years in the state of Tennessee."

He credits his wife, Kim, and their family for grounding him through decades in the spotlight.

"My wife Kim and I have been married 34 years, we have two wonderful sons born in Nashville, Tennessee, and I'm living the dream," he said.

"This has my journey, and this is to talk about how I got there — from a sharecropper's farm in Sacramento, California, through the casino era with the Rat Pack and Elvis and many of those that I performed with in the casino era, and then my country music time in Nashville."

Greenwood said the book will trace that journey through his early struggles and his rise in music, all the way to his life today on the road with the American Spirit Tour.

"We're touring this country, all over the United States," he said. "It's an interesting time, I think, where I can reflect on some of those things that are important to me — certainly my marriage to Kimberly, and our two sons, Dalton and Parker, which I'll be able to take on a pheasant hunt next week for my birthday."

Greenwood is collaborating with best-selling author Ken Abraham on the project, which is expected to go on presale in November.

"My wife and I are working very hard, and my co-writer Ken Abraham, to get this on a presale," Greenwood said.

He said the memoir will include deeply personal moments and photographs, including one taken during a recent trip to Israel. "There's a picture of me in Israel — we were just there with Ambassador Huckabee — and that's the tomb of Jesus Christ right behind Kim and I," Greenwood said.

"We went to the wall together, and it was a very interesting time, believe me, to be in Israel at this time when President [Donald] Trump was a peacemaker for Israel, and get this war stopped."

Greenwood also reflected on performing at the memorial service for assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk.

"That was a very somber moment," Greenwood said.

