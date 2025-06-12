Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: 'Patriotism Flows' in Trump

Country music singer Lee Greenwood told Newsmax on Thursday that Americans should support President Donald Trump.

Greenwood will perform at Saturday's parade to mark the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Army, which will include a procession of military vehicles along with fireworks. The event is taking place on Flag Day, which is also Trump's 79th birthday.

The Army expects as many as 200,000 people to attend the celebration, which will cost an estimated $25 million to $45 million.

Greenwood said he does not expect protesters to overshadow the event.

"This is about a parade, fireworks, patriotism, the love of our country," Greenwood said on "National Report." "I don't think nobody's going to be able to argue with that."

Greenwood, known for his patriotic anthem, "God Bless the USA," supports Trump and his agenda.

"The United States voted President Trump unanimously and so we have to stand with him," Greenwood said. "I will stand with him because I know what he's doing is right for the country. Everybody loves him."

Greenwood attended the opening of "Les Miserables" with Trump at the Kennedy Center on Wednesday night.

"He has a genuine love of music and his patriotism flows," Greenwood said.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

