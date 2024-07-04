Lee Greenwood to Newsmax: Uniting the Country on July Fourth

Country music legend Lee Greenwood, celebrating 40 years of his hit song "God Bless the U.S.A.," told Newsmax he's "always looking forward to July 4, where I can kind of unite the country."

"There was a kind of conversation in Nashville that if Lee Greenwood doesn't sing on July 4, you might as well take the flag down," he said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"It was interesting during the pandemic. That's exactly what happened. But here we are back again. And America is alive.

"I just take a second to say, 'happy birthday, America,' and to our veterans who have served unselfishly and given such a heavy price of sacrifice. And that's why we build homes for them," he said.

"We have awarded two homes to wounded warriors, and we're going to do that again as much and as often as we can," he said of his nonprofit, Helping a Hero.

Greenwood, a big supporter of former President Donald Trump, confirmed his participation in the upcoming Republican National Convention.

"I will be there, yes. And probably singing more than one American song," he said.

Trump plays Greenwood's "God Bless the U.S.A." at his rallies.

