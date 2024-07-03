DNC Delegates Seek Alternatives, Time to Decide on Biden

Following a week of campaign chaos, several delegates to the Democratic National Convention expressed hesitation in their support of President Joe Biden and his ability to lead the party, Politico reported Wednesday.

Democrats have found themselves in a state of crisis since Biden's widely criticized performance at last week's debate sent his poll numbers plummeting. The first major poll since last Thursday shows former President Donald Trump widening his lead over Biden to 6 points, a 3-point jump from last week. According to a New York Times/Siena College poll released Wednesday, Trump now leads Biden 49% to 43% among likely voters.

According to Politico, many delegates are still supportive of the president but are far less confident on how to proceed if Biden steps aside.

"After watching the debate, I don't feel like he's up to the task for four more years, and I think we need to be electing someone who can serve in that capacity for a full term," Marilyn Burgess, a Democratic delegate from Texas, told the outlet.

"I hope he will consider withdrawing and releasing his delegates if he's on the ballot. I'm his delegate, and I'm going to vote for him, but I think it's time to look at alternatives and to not just accept that it's a done deal."

"We are still waiting to hear what Biden is going to do," Gilberto Hinojosa, chair of the Texas Democratic Party, told Axios.

"We have to feel that we can win this election. Our national Democratic leadership has to make a decision on what is ultimately the best for America and this world."

Another delegate, who chose to speak on the condition of anonymity, told Politico, "I'm very quickly reaching a point that I hope his name is not on the ballot, to free up that restraint." That delegate hopes for an open convention.

"I think it would be fantastic for the party. I mean think about it: People would watch it. It would get the ratings, it has the drama that people would pay attention to."

On Wednesday, Biden assured his campaign staff that he wasn't going anywhere, saying, "I am the leader of the Democratic Party. No one is pushing me out."

Biden's sentiment aligns with DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, who attempted to quiet the noise surrounding delegate consternation.

"The primary is over, and in every state the will of Democratic voters was clear: Joe Biden will be the Democratic Party's nominee for president," Harrison said. "Delegates are pledged to reflect voters' sentiment, and over 99% of delegates are already pledged to Joe Biden headed into our convention."