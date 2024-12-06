Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Americans Don't Listen to Legacy Media

Incoming Trump press secretary Karoline Leavitt told Newsmax on Friday that much of President-elect Donald Trump’s success was recognizing that “the American public is no longer listening to the legacy media.”

Leavitt joined host Rob Schmitt in studio, and she focused on what legacy media miss, that the incoming Trump administration will allow more independent media into the White House press briefing room. Leavitt said that it all has to do with how the modern audience consumes their information.

“I will say this: The American people are clearly digesting their news in very different ways than they were in 1980, when the president at the time handed over the briefing room seating chart to the white House Correspondents Association. We respect tradition and precedent. With that said, there is certainly a need for new voices in that room and outside nontraditional media thinkers who the American people are listening to,” Leavitt said during an appearance on “Rob Schmitt Tonight.”

Leavitt said that she recognizes the “weight of the responsibility” of the role but that she is “excited to speak on behalf of the president of the United States.”

“President Trump just won this election by running in that lane, by taking his message to different audiences who are not tuning in to cable news every night. And it would be irresponsible of us not to think about how we can implement those voices in the next Trump White House,” Leavitt concluded.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com