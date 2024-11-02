Karoline Leavitt to Newsmax: Trump's Push to Get Out the Vote Succeeding

The get-out-the-vote push being waged by former President Donald Trump's presidential campaign is yielding results, as Republicans are outpacing Democrats in key battleground states in voter registration and voting early, campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt said on Newsmax Saturday.

"There is so much that is different today in 2024 than in 2020," Leavitt said on Newsmax's "America Right Now." "Our ground game this election cycle is data driven and it has people power. What we have done is started a ground organization from the ground up rather than the top down from Washington, D.C., as we saw in years past."

That means that the campaign is identifying people, particularly in the important battleground states and counties, that the campaign needs to flip red and win.

"[There are] more than 20,000 Trump force captains who our team is essentially treating as staff," she said. "They're volunteering their time and their efforts, but we are in touch with them about the to-do list and their community. They check in with us when they are converting voters, when they are registering voters, and when they know that those fellow Americans have cast their ballot at the polls."

Leavitt added that there is "no better way to get someone to vote than someone they know and respect in their community."

"Whether it's at their church, at their place of business, or in their neighborhood, encouraging them to do that and really making sure that they do, following up with them, that's more powerful than someone sitting in an office in Washington, D.C. or in Florida, making that or taking that responsibility," said Leavitt. "So that's the difference in our ground game."

The campaign has also focused on voter registration efforts with "low-propensity voters" who the campaign knows lean Republican.

"They share the same commonsense values as President Trump: low taxes, less inflation, peace around the world, a secure border," said Leavitt. "So we've been targeting those voters with digital ads, television, radio, door knocks and phone calls. And we're seeing in the early data that these voters have registered."

Voters are also heeding Trump's call to cast their ballots early, so "we are also leading in that data as well," said Leavitt.

She added that Republicans are leading in early voting in almost every state, "if we look at the early data."

"I believe we're up by eight points in North Carolina," said Leavitt. "We're leading in Nevada on the first day of early voting in Clark County, Republicans led by 19 points. If you look at Pennsylvania, there has been a 20-point swing in the early vote towards Republicans. We've cut that Democrats' advantage by more than half."

