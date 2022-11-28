McCarthy to Newsmax: With Narrow Majority, House GOP Must 'Work Together'

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Newsmax that the House Republican Conference would “have to work together” next term to halt President Joe Biden’s agenda.

During a Monday appearance on “Spicer & Co.,” the California Republican said it wasn’t about winning “over the votes” for him to be the next speaker. Instead, he emphasized that the party needs to jump at the available opportunity.

“My goal when I became leader four years ago was: we got to stop the Biden agenda, we have to win the majority, and we have to fire [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi [D-Calif.]. We’re able to do all three,” McCarthy proclaimed.

“In each cycle, we were the only Republicans to actually win. Not the Senate, not the governors. We’ve been able to win even in tough times. And now it’s our opportunity to not only stop what Biden’s been doing but put us on the right path,” he added.

But the leader admitted that “you have to listen to everybody in the conference” with a narrow, five-seat majority. He further assured that, with five more weeks, GOP leadership “wants to make sure everybody has input” on conference rules.

“We will only be successful if we work together, or we’ll lose individually,” he claimed. “This is very fragile — that we’re the only stop-gap for this Biden administration. And if we don’t do this right, the Democrats can take the majority.”

McCarthy also pointed out the GOP majority’s dedication to protecting the southern border, highlighting his recent trip to South Texas, where he called for the resignation of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

“We were just down at the border. You’ve watched what the Democrats have done with this border — wide open. More than four million people coming across. And, if they get their way and lift Title 42, that means 13 million more people in the two years that Biden is president.

“That’s why I call on Secretary Mayorkas to resign. And if he doesn’t resign, we will investigate what he has done,” adding that the secretary appears to have failed at building infrastructure, not enforced immigration law, and lied about the state of security.

