McCarthy Hits Bumps on Road to Speakership

A smaller than expected GOP House majority and a growing chorus of Republicans are voicing opposition to a bid for the Speaker's gavel by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.

Although McCarthy won the Republican nomination for Speaker earlier this month, he still needs to come up with the 218 votes needed to officially be elected Speaker of the House by Jan. 3.

According to The Hill, a Speaker can be elected with less than 218 votes if there are absences or vacancies or if some members vote "present." Democrats will have about 213 seats and will likely all vote for a Democrat nominee for Speaker, while Republicans will have about 222 seats.

McCarthy does not have much room for error. Support from all 218 House Republicans would secure his position.

McCarthy publicly maintains confidence that he will win the Speakership, but five House Republicans have indicated they will not support him in a floor vote, likely putting him below 218, according to The Hill. Some members also are withholding support without openly saying if they will vote against McCarthy in January.

Among the handful of Republicans who do not support McCarthy: Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., Rep. Ralph Norman, R-S.C., and Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont.

"I do not believe he will ever get to 218 votes, and I refuse to assist him in his effort to get those votes," Biggs tweeted after McCarthy clinched the party's nomination.

According to The Hill, Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C., Rep. Andrew Clyde, Ga., and Rep. Barry Moore, R-Ala., are among those who have signaled that McCarthy has not yet earned their support or who have not said how they will vote.