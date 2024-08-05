DiGenova to Newsmax: Lawsuit Alleging AOC, Squad Incited Protests 'Inevitable'

Joe diGenova said on Newsmax it "was inevitable" when five students filed a class-action lawsuit against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and other members of "the Squad," claiming they incited anti-Israel protests at Columbia University.

In a Monday appearance on "American Agenda," the former chief counsel for the Senate Rules Committee discussed a significant class-action lawsuit involving prominent political figures and Columbia University. DiGenova said, "Well, this was inevitable. This was bound to happen."

The lawsuit, filed by five anonymous students, targets Ocasio-Cortez and fellow members of the Squad, including Democrat Reps. Jamaal Bowman of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota.

Additionally, the lawsuit names roughly a dozen anti-Israel organizing groups. The students allege that these parties incited and encouraged anti-Israel protests and encampments at Columbia University earlier this year, the Conservative Brief reported.

According to diGenova, the legal action is unique because it extends beyond the university, targeting individuals who were allegedly agitators and conspirators.

"These five students are suing people who were agitators and people who conspired with them to cause a ruckus on campus, which led to the denial of civil rights. And, you know, perhaps the kidnapping of people, keeping them hostage. Et cetera. Et cetera. They're making a series of claims inside the lawsuit," he explained.

The lawsuit alleges that "the Gaza Encampment was extreme and outrageous conduct. It was illegal. It violated university rules. Its occupants harassed, followed, physically blocked, intimidated, and bullied Jewish students."

DiGenova pointed out that members of Congress, including those implicated, have remained silent on the issue. He attributed this to the lack of congressional immunity for actions taken outside their official duties.

"The reason you're not hearing from the members of Congress is that anything that they do not in Congress, not on the House floor and not in committee, is not protected by congressional immunity. So, if they go out and make public statements about this and encourage this, they can be sued. And now they know it, which is why they're keeping their mouth shut because the House counsel on the Democratic side has probably told them to say nothing until they do some analysis," he said.

The lawsuit represents a significant legal challenge for Ocasio-Cortez and her colleagues, as they may be liable for their alleged encouragement of the protests.

"So they are theoretically liable for the actions that were taken because they encourage[d] them [the protesters]," diGenova said.

