Lauren Fix to Newsmax: EV Mandates Could Lead to 60 Percent Loss of UAW Jobs

Automotive expert and Newsmax columnist Lauren Fix says Democratic mandates for electric vehicles (EV) could result in the loss of 60% of jobs for members of the United Auto Workers union.

"They've really pushed hard in the mainstream media saying, 'Oh, electric cars are the best thing you can buy,' until you realize the costs, the impact on the higher insurance rates. Where are you going to [re]charge if you don't charge at home? Because not everybody can do that. And then on top of that, the resale values are super soft," she said on Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"But going all-electric, you would lose 60% of the UAW workers. The Teamsters are not happy about that either. They all want to keep the jobs here," she said.

She also highlighted concerns about the financial viability of EVs for manufacturers.

"Ford loses $44,000 on every single vehicle that they sell. So that would be the Ford Lightning truck or the Mach-E. It's not that they're bad products, it's the fact that consumers are finding them to be maybe not what they were promised," Fix said, adding that issues such as reduced hauling range and longer-than-expected charge times are turning consumers away.

Fix underscored the auto industry's importance to the U.S. economy, pointing out that the mandates could force companies to relocate production to countries with lower labor costs, such as Mexico.

"As soon as the UAW came in and started pushing hard against companies like Stellantis, they said, 'well, we're just going to pull all of our product to Mexico, where the cost of labor is less, and the UAW can't get their fingers in it,'" she detailed.

She also highlighted the international implications, noting that some companies hesitate to expand in the U.S. due to uncertainty over future policies.

"Even a Vietnam car company is starting to build in Raleigh, Durham. They're building a plant. So, you can see that there is potential, but they've stopped the production of their plant because they want to see who's going to be the next president because the difference is going to be dramatic," she explained.

"President Trump did a great job bringing jobs back to the U.S. when he was in office. We need to have that again because otherwise, jobs are going to China, to Taiwan, to Vietnam," she added.

Fix also urged viewers to watch Newsmax's new documentary, "REVOLT: The Case Against EV Mandates," which explores the potential fallout of these policies in depth.

The documentary premieres Sunday at 9 P.M. Eastern time on Newsmax.

