Laurel Lee to Newsmax: Ga. Trump Case Shows 'Weaponization of Justice System'

Fulton County, Georgia District Attorney Fani Willis' prosecution of former President Donald Trump illustrates the "weaponization of the justice system," Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., told Newsmax on Monday.

Her comments come after former special prosecutor Nathan Wade admitted in a deposition last week that Willis planned to seek charges against Trump before she officially took office in January of 2021.

Lee said on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," "The most important thing that I see in this testimony is [Wade's] acknowledgment that Fani Willis had a plan to investigate and prosecute President Trump before she even took the oath of office. That this was absolutely a thing that they planned, concocted, and implemented before she was even sworn in.

"The weaponization of the justice system, just like [District Attorney Alvin] Bragg in New York, is something that is going to have effects that are far reaching for our country, well beyond this election."

Wade also told lawmakers that he met with White House officials back in 2022, but in his testimony he said he couldn't remember much about the meeting. Lee said, "He's evasive. He says he doesn't remember what these meetings were about or what was discussed. He also acknowledges not responding when there's an attempt to serve him with process.

"So, you know, there are all kinds of things here that just go right to the heart of how unbelievable, how much he lacks credibility when he actually expects people to believe that, that he's, that he's engaged with the White House and can't remember why."

Lee said the House Judiciary Committee plans to speak to other witnesses, to "have each of these people on the record. Get their testimony, because that's how we're going to get to the bottom line. And we're going to get to the truth."

