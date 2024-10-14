Laurel Lee to Newsmax: Bail Should Have Been Denied to Trump Rally Suspect

Rep. Laurel Lee, R-Fla., voiced strong criticism over a judge's decision to grant bail to a man arrested with firearms and fake IDs outside a Donald Trump rally in Southern California. Lee emphasized the need for further investigation before releasing such suspects.

Lee, speaking on Newsmax's "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," questioned the judge's decision to release the suspect on $5,000 bail before law enforcement conducted a thorough investigation.

"A judge should be able to consider danger to the community and risk of flight when releasing a suspect on bond," Lee said. She stressed that holding the individual in custody would have allowed law enforcement to conduct a deeper investigation into the suspect's intentions and background.

The suspect, Vem Miller, who claimed to be a journalist and a 49-year-old Las Vegas resident, was arrested Saturday night at a security checkpoint near Trump's rally in Coachella, California. Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco stated the man was driving an unregistered black SUV with a homemade license plate. Inside, deputies discovered a loaded shotgun, handgun, ammunition, several fake passports, and multiple driver's licenses bearing different names.

Lee underscored the significance of thoroughly vetting suspects in cases like this, especially when there is a potential risk to public safety.

"At a minimum, holding this person in custody gives law enforcement the opportunity to do a thoughtful assessment: Who is he? Where does he come from? Why does he have these things with him?" she said, highlighting the importance of verifying the suspect's claims, investigating his history, and determining whether he posed an ongoing threat.

"It's much safer and easier when somebody like this is held in custody for at least a few days to verify the facts and ensure they're not a danger," she added.

Lee concluded by stressing the mission of the Trump Assassination Task Force, of which she is a member, in protecting the safety of the former president and other Secret Service protectees.

"Our number one objective is to make sure that the president is being kept safe and that the other Secret Service protectees are being kept safe," she said.

"This incident did not impact the safety of former President Trump or attendees of the event," the Saturday statement said. Trump had not yet arrived at the rally at the time of the arrest, Bianco said Sunday.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, 2025.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this story.

