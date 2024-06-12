Turkish Group Supporting Rep. Jamaal Bowman

Progressive Congressman Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., a member of “The Squad” has been receiving donations from a pro-Turkey group, Politico reported.

The Turkish American Steering Committee, which represents the interests of the Turkish government, has thrown a fundraiser for Bowman and hosted events for him, Politico reported. In 2020, Bowman defeated former Rep. Eliot Engel, who was a fierce critic of the Turkish government, in a primary.

During his time in Congress, Bowman pushed for legislation to force U.S. troops out of northeast Syria, a policy supported by Recep Erdogan, the leader of Turkey. Bowman has received $40,000 from 16 donors affiliated with the organization, Politico reported.

The TASC has donated to other Squad members along with Lee Zeldin, Republican nominee for governor of New York in 2022 and a former Congressman.

Gabe Tobias, a spokesman for Bowman’s re-election campaign, pointed out to Politico the congressman has taken positions the TASC opposes, like recognizing the Armenian Genocide. Bowman is a member of the Congressional Armenian Issues Caucus and has attended events commemorating the genocide.

“Congressman Bowman’s commitment to recognizing genocides in both Armenia and Palestine, ending forever wars and rejecting the influence of rightwing special interest groups is clear,” Tobias said in a statement.

Tobias said Bowman’s interactions with TASC have been minimal. Bowman is currently facing a primary challenge from Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

In April, Bowman returned donations from Halil Mutlu, the cousin of Erdogan and former board member of the TASC, because he had registered with the federal government as a Turkish citizen engaged in political activity, Tobias told Politico.