Harvard/Harris Poll: VP Leads Trump By Razor-Thin Margin

A new poll released Monday showed there is a virtual tie in the presidential race and the race for control of Congress.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris poll conducted Oct. 11-13 showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading former President Donald Trump by 1 percentage point in a race including third-party candidates. When it's head-to-head, Harris is ahead by roughly 1.5 percentage points among registered voters, with close to 48% backing Harris and just over 46% supporting Trump. About 6% of respondents said they were undecided, with three weeks to go until Election Day.

The survey was conducted among 3,145 registered voters, including 2,596 likely voters and 898 voters from battleground states. The margin of error for the total sample is +/- 1.8 percentage points.

When forced to choose between the two major candidates, Harris leads Trump 51% to 49%.

"The race is deadlocked though Harris appears to [be] gaining ever so slightly with improved messaging and shoring up weakness," poll co-director Mark Penn said. "This race remains on a razor's edge."

The poll also showed Harris with a 5-to-6-point advantage over Trump among independent voters. Trump, however, appears to be consolidating more of his base, gaining 1 to 2 percentage points, depending on whether undecided voters are included in the polls.

Among likely voters, Harris is leading by 1.7 points, but Trump has a 2-point advantage in battleground states.

In addition to the presidential race, the poll suggested a slight edge for Democrats in congressional elections. When asked about their choice for Congress, 51% of registered voters said they would vote Democrat and 49% said they would vote Republican.