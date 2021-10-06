Sen. James Lankford: DOJ 'Supposed to Go After Terrorists,' Not Parents

Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla., told Newsmax that the Department of Justice should be going after ''real terrorists'' instead of parents who attend school board meetings to criticize teaching critical race theory taught to their children.

''The FBI and the Department of Justice [are] supposed to be going after real acts of terrorism, not parents actually speaking out,'' Lankford said on Wednesday's ''Eric Bolling: The Balance.''

Former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, ''running for the Democrats in Virginia, is now infamous for saying he doesn't believe parents should have a voice with what goes on at the school when parents actually do have a voice on what goes on at school, and they say, ‘I don't want my kids being taught [critical race theory].

'''I want my kids to actually learn arithmetic, and reading, and writing, and real history. I want them to be able to go through all of those things rather than social redistribution and social alignment.'''

The DOJ put out a statement Monday saying it planned to respond to ''an increase in harassment, intimidation and threats of violence against school board members, teachers and workers in our nation's public schools,'' with Attorney General Merrick Garland directing federal law enforcement to meet with states, tribes and other local authorities to ''discuss strategies'' to address ''this disturbing trend.''

''Threats against public servants are not only illegal, they run counter to our nation's core values,'' Garland wrote. ''Those who dedicate their time and energy to ensuring that our children receive a proper education in a safe environment deserve to be able to do their work without fear for their safety.''

The agencies will also create a task force from a variety of federal law enforcement agencies to prosecute ''these crimes.''

The DOJ moves comes after many videos have gone viral on social media with parents blasting local school boards and their respective members for bringing the principles of critical race theory into classrooms.

A Manhattan Institute survey from September shows 54% of those surveyed support removing lessons based on critical race theory, including the concepts of white privilege and systemic racism.

The survey, which did not report a margin of error, was conducted in 20 of the nation's largest metropolitan areas with the largest numerical growth from 2010 to 2019.

In a Senate hearing Tuesday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said the DOJ is trying to ''silence'' parents opposed to having these items taught to their children.

''All I can say is this is truly extraordinary. ... I think parents across this country are going to be stunned to learn, stunned, that if they show up at a local school board meeting — by the way, where they have the right to appear and be heard, where they have the right to say something about their children's education, where they have the right to vote,'' Hawley said.

''And you are attempting to intimidate them. You are attempting to silence them. And you are attempting to interfere with their rights as parents and, yes, with their rights as voters.''

