×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ron desantis | doj | merrick garland | schoolboard

DeSantis Promises to Defend Parents at School Board Meetings Against DOJ

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to the media about the 12-story Champlain Towers South condo building that partially collapsed in Surfside, Florida, on July 3. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
 

By    |   Wednesday, 06 October 2021 06:01 AM

After the Department of Justice announced Monday that it would direct the FBI to mobilize against parents who speak out at school boards, citing "threats of violence" and "efforts to intimidate," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised that the state would defend parents.

DeSantis tweeted Tuesday that "Attorney General Garland is weaponizing the DOJ by using the FBI to pursue concerned parents and silence them through intimidation. Florida will defend the free speech rights of its citizens and will not allow federal agents to squelch dissent."

According to Townhall, DeSantis’s office later released a statement saying that Florida law already prohibits harassment and that state law enforcement is "perfectly capable of responding to crimes in Florida, and we have never heard the FBI suggest otherwise." 

"However, disagreement is not harassment. Protest is not terrorism, unless it involves rioting, looting, and assault, like some of the left-wing protests of summer 2020. Again, all of those actions are crimes in Florida and will be prosecuted, regardless of political context," the statement added.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
After the Department of Justice announced Monday that it would direct the FBI to mobilize against parents who speak out at school boards, citing "threats of violence" and "efforts to intimidate," Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis promised that the state would defend...
ron desantis, doj, merrick garland, schoolboard
170
2021-01-06
Wednesday, 06 October 2021 06:01 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved