Rep. Langworthy to Newsmax: Pro-Hamas Protesters Need to 'Get Out'

Pro-Palestinian protestors and people who want to espouse antisemitism need to "get the h*** out," of the U.S., says Rep. Nick Langworthy, R-N.Y.

"We see foreign students in the crowds, I mean, people that are here because this is the greatest country in the world. They want to come here. They want to get educated. They want to take advantage of the United States. They’ve been given an incredible gift in the opportunity to come here and study and change their lives. And then they want to protest our nation,” he told Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report."

This is "unacceptable" and if people want to protest in support of Hamas or espouse antisemitism, "you need to get the h*** out."

Langworthy earlier this week introduced legislation that would revoke the student visas of those involved in an activity in support of any Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO), including Hamas.

He told Newsmax he and colleagues started working on the bill last summer after seeing "once amazing institutions" have their commencements disrupted by protestors.

"This would allow them to be deported and revoke those student visas. And we hope to get some action on this bill very soon," he said.

"The flag is the symbol of our nation," he added, referring to pro-Palestinian protesters taking down the U.S. flag at Union Station and burning it.

"People have died and bled for this flag, it is the symbol of freedom and peace around the world. To watch these people at Union Station trampling on our flag, burning our flag, it’s enraging. We need to get angry and we need to get mobilized. And we need to understand what’s on the line this November. This is on the line in November. That might as well have been a Democratic Party rally."