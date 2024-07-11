WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kt mcfarland | nato | joe biden | summit

McFarland to Newsmax: NATO Leaders See Biden as 'Vulnerability'

By    |   Thursday, 11 July 2024 05:26 PM EDT

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's presence at the ongoing NATO summit makes the United States vulnerable on the world stage.

Biden this week joins NATO leaders at the organization's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C., where the president on Thursday met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with other world leaders.

In an interview with "Newsline," McFarland said, "I don't care about Joe Biden's political future and whether he's a viable candidate. What I'm worried about is all the NATO ministers and leaders who are meeting with him."

She continued, "What they're seeing is a guy who's not in control, and I've been in the Oval Office and in the White House situation room" during multiple administrations, "and the NATO allies in case of crisis, they always look to the United States."

McFarland said that world leaders at the NATO summit are "assessing today: This is not the guy who's going to lead us anywhere with any kind of crisis."

The former deputy national security adviser added that she's "really concerned with what the adversaries are doing," noting that officials in Russia, China, and North Korea are "looking at this and saying, 'Yeah, this is our time.'

"This guy doesn't know what he's doing. The United States is leaderless. We don't know who the Democrat nominee is. We don't even know if Biden's going to be president in two weeks' time," she said.

According to McFarland, adversarial world leaders see the Biden administration as "a moment of great vulnerability," and see "big trouble" if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

"So I'm worried that they're going to all calculate that this is the time to take advantage of NATO, the United States, our alliances. And we don't have anybody who's home."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Theodore Bunker

Theodore Bunker, a Newsmax writer, has more than a decade covering news, media, and politics.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Former deputy national security adviser KT McFarland told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's presence at the ongoing NATO summit makes the United States vulnerable on the world stage.
kt mcfarland, nato, joe biden, summit
351
2024-26-11
Thursday, 11 July 2024 05:26 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved