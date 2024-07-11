McFarland to Newsmax: NATO Leaders See Biden as 'Vulnerability'

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Thursday that President Joe Biden's presence at the ongoing NATO summit makes the United States vulnerable on the world stage.

Biden this week joins NATO leaders at the organization's 75th anniversary summit in Washington, D.C., where the president on Thursday met with his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with other world leaders.

In an interview with "Newsline," McFarland said, "I don't care about Joe Biden's political future and whether he's a viable candidate. What I'm worried about is all the NATO ministers and leaders who are meeting with him."

She continued, "What they're seeing is a guy who's not in control, and I've been in the Oval Office and in the White House situation room" during multiple administrations, "and the NATO allies in case of crisis, they always look to the United States."

McFarland said that world leaders at the NATO summit are "assessing today: This is not the guy who's going to lead us anywhere with any kind of crisis."

The former deputy national security adviser added that she's "really concerned with what the adversaries are doing," noting that officials in Russia, China, and North Korea are "looking at this and saying, 'Yeah, this is our time.'

"This guy doesn't know what he's doing. The United States is leaderless. We don't know who the Democrat nominee is. We don't even know if Biden's going to be president in two weeks' time," she said.

According to McFarland, adversarial world leaders see the Biden administration as "a moment of great vulnerability," and see "big trouble" if former President Donald Trump is reelected.

"So I'm worried that they're going to all calculate that this is the time to take advantage of NATO, the United States, our alliances. And we don't have anybody who's home."

