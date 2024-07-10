KT McFarland to Newsmax: Biden's Decline Emboldens Enemies

President Joe Biden's weakness is putting the U.S. in a dangerous situation that will lead "Iran, Russia, or China to make their move in the next couple of weeks or months," KT McFarland, a deputy national security adviser under former President Donald Trump, predicted on Newsmax on Wednesday.

McFarland also said on "Wake Up America" that NATO leaders in Washington, D.C., this week are seeing his "clear cognitive decline" and are concerned about what will happen if there is a crisis.

"He's seeing a lot of people he's seen before, people who've known him even when he was vice president," McFarland said. "People are talking about it behind the scenes. They just don't want to talk about it publicly."

And now, with a war in Ukraine, another in the Middle East, and potential war in Asia, they are concerned about what Biden will be able to do, she said.

"They all know that he's sort of inoperable between about 8 at night and 10 the next morning," said McFarland. "He doesn't get disturbed at night. Who's going to respond to that? The staff. Well, what happens if Russia issues a challenge? What happens if Russia makes a big move in Ukraine in the next 24 hours, that what's happening now in the minds of those NATO leaders."

Adversaries, meanwhile, are seeing Biden's issues as their chance to "take advantage of a very weakened President Biden and a distracted America," she added.

McFarland also called it a "red flag" that Biden is refusing to take a cognitive test.

"If you look at Donald Trump, everybody else, they're taking cognitive tests and bragging about how well they're doing at it," she said.

The presidential election period also puts the country in a vulnerable place, said McFarland, as adversaries know it takes three months to swear in a new leader after the election.

"They realize that if they do something provocative, it's going to take the White House 48 hours to even figure out what happened," said McFarland. "They'll have gotten away with it."

Biden's staff is also not pushing for him to step out of the race for fear of losing jobs, while they are the ones running the administration, said McFarland.

"This is the same staff that had the Afghanistan debacle, that's given us 20% inflation, has gotten us into a war in the Middle East, has got us into another war in Ukraine, and has the Chinese eating our lunch all over Asia," she said. "I don't know a whole lot of confidence in this staff."

McFarland also Wednesday discussed Trump's upcoming pick for running mate, commenting that it "doesn't matter at all for electoral purposes" as nobody will vote for or against Trump based on who he picks for vice president.

However, the choice does matter because Trump will need a vice president he can rely on, she said.

"I worked for four presidents," McFarland said. "I've been in that Oval Office a lot of times, and the president of the United States can really count on about two people, his spouse and maybe his vice president. ... Either way, he'll make a great choice, because at the end of the day, Donald Trump and [Melania] Trump are actually pretty shrewd judges of character."

