KT McFarland to Newsmax: Trump Policies Hurt Iran, Russia, Hamas

Former deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland told Newsmax on Saturday that none of the current chaos in the world "would have happened if Donald Trump had been president."

McFarland, who is also a board member of the American Conservative Union, said that one reason why the world had four years of no war under the former president was that Iran, Russia, and Hamas "couldn't afford to do it."

"Why? Because Donald Trump pushed oil prices down to $40 a barrel. They'd been at $120 a barrel when Barack Obama was president. But at $40 a barrel, that means no income for Russia, no income for Iran, no Iran money to Hezbollah and Hamas, no Iran nuclear program," she said during an appearance on "Saturday Agenda."

McFarland said Trump's economic policy is what kept the world's bad actors from going to war, because "they were too hunkered down trying to feed their own people."

She added that on the first day President Joe Biden was in office, "he undid all of Donald Trump's energy policies. And as result, the price of oil more or less doubled overnight."

"As a result, we got inflation in the American economy. It had a massive impact on American manufacturing and transportation," McFarland continued.

"But at the same time, while it made us broke, it made the bad guys rich. It made Russia rich; it made Iran rich. And as a result, they've been able to do whatever they want on the world stage."

