Gov. Kristi Noem to Newsmax: China 'Will Control Us' If They Control Our Food Supply

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem told Newsmax Thursday that reports of China buying farmland in the United States is cause for concern because the communist nation will "control us if they control what goes in our grocery stores."

"There are limitations in [South Dakota] state law as to how much they can buy, and I think that's very wise and something every state should be looking at," Noem said during an appearance on Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren." "I think that, even in this discussion that we are having right now, South Dakota will be continuing to restrict the ability of foreign countries to come and buy up our land, buy into our companies.

"We've had this discussion in the food processing business for quite some time," the Republican governor continued. "You know, a lot of our meat packers are foreign-owned; and when you get concentration, they control our food supply and part of this purchase of land is that long-term agenda that China has."

Noem said that China is "not just investing in their military."

"They're investing in our food-supply chain, and they will control us if they control what goes in our grocery stores," she said.

The New York Post reported that the Chinese were the most active buyers of U.S. real estate among foreigners last year, spending $6.1 billion on homes mainly in California and Florida.

New reports indicate that while China is allowed to purchase land and property in the U.S., the process is much more difficult for foreigners looking to purchase real estate in China.

Noem also said that she's been sounding the alarm on this issue for some time.

"I've been warning about our food, where it grows and how many people control it, as a national security issue for over 15 years. But we're getting to a point now where I think the rest of America is waking up to that danger," she added.