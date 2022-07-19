Sen. Cramer to Newsmax: Congress Should Probe China's US Farmland Purchases

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., joined Newsmax to discuss a letter he signed calling for an investigation into farmland purchased by China-based Fufeng Group near an air force base.

During a Tuesday interview on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren,” Cramer explained why he and Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and John Hoeven, R-N.D., are seeking a national security review of land bought by the foreign food manufacturer.

“This particular investment, the Fufeng investment, is 370 acres that will become a corn milling plant within 12 miles of the Grand Forks Air Force Base – which is a very important ISR (intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance) base,” Cramer explained.

The North Dakota senator also stated that the Grand Forks base serves as a site for flying the Northrop Grumman RQ-4 Global Hawk fighter jets and will continue to undertake important ISR missions.

“We just cut the ribbon a couple of weeks ago on a space development agency, a ground control system for [sic] satellites,” he continued. “So, needless to say, there’s a lot of sensitive data ... that could easily be interfered with or stolen.”

Cramer and his colleagues sent the letter last week to Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, which cites concerns from local officials who “are seeking input from federal authorities about any national security implications” of the purchase.

“PRC (People’s Republic of China) investments in the United States demand scrutiny,”

the trio wrote. “We therefore urge you, through CFIUS, to determine whether this project has national security implications and inform us when such a review is completed.”

