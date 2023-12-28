×
Tags: kristina karamo | donald trump | ballot | michigan | supreme court

GOP's Karamo to Newsmax: Attempts to Remove Trump From Ballots 'Unconstitutional'

By    |   Thursday, 28 December 2023 11:17 AM EST

Michigan Republican Party chair Kristina Karamo told Newsmax on Thursday that attempts to remove former President Donald Trump from the ballot are "unconstitutional."

Michigan's Supreme Court ruled Wednesday to keep Trump on the state's primary election ballot only a few days after Colorado's top court ordered his removal from that state's ballot.

Karamo told "National Report" that the attempts to remove Trump from the ballot are "unconstitutional," saying, "it is a rule from the Democrats to deny people the political representation where we're politically and constitutionally entitled to."

She added, "This just shows the great lengths that these people will go through. I think the point now is they're looking to throw candidates off the ballot and what people need to remember is this dangerous direction our country is going in, because it starts with President Trump, then it will go to other candidates."

