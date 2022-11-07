GOP's Karamo to Newsmax: Parents Being 'Demonized' by Dem Leaders

Kristina Karamo, the Republican candidate for Michigan secretary of state, was quick to respond on how she planned to shake things up on day one this January — if she prevails in tomorrow night's midterm elections.

"By following the law," Karamo succinctly told Newsmax on Monday afternoon, while appearing on "American Agenda" with hosts Bob Sellers and Katrina Szish.

In previous election cycles, Michigan voters were fooled by Democratic Party candidates characterizing themselves as moderates along the campaign trail.

"But then they tend to take a left turn once getting into office," said Karamo, a community college professor who has also secured the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. "But that won't happen to me as [Michigan's] secretary of state.

Jocelyn Benson, Michigan's current secretary of state and Karamo's main opponent for Tuesday's race, has garnered previous criticism from residents over the last few years — with issues ranging from election integrity and election security to the Democrat leaders' actions in handling the COVID-19 pandemic of 2020-21.

Karamo said the secretary of state position is "really not a partisan role."

She pointed out Benson's office committing election-related violations in the last month.

"I"m running on following the law" and making sure Michigan residents are properly served, regardless of political affiliation, said Karamo.

When asked about a report on minority groups, such as Hispanics, supporting the Republicans in droves this election cycle, Karamo expressed no surprise.

"The Democratic Party is no longer liberal," said Karamo, while adding the progressive wing has taken over party control.

As part of that, Karamo says Benson's office previously proposed "doing away" with photo identification needed for voting.

Also, Karamo said Democrat leaders supported the promotion of pornographic materials in schools — which angered a large faction of conservative Arab or Muslim families living in Metro Detroit.

"The parents were demonized for making reasonable requests" of school leaders, said Karamo.

Michigan's questionable handling of the COVID-19 response, in getting kids back in schools in a timely manner — prompted these same families to get behind the Republicans' general platform, she said.

"And [the parents] are not going to stand for [being ignored] any longer," she said.