Minn. State Rep. to Newsmax: Gov. Walz Must Have Known About Fraud

Minnesota Republican state Rep. Kristin Robbins told Newsmax on Tuesday that Gov. Tim Walz had to have known about massive federal fraud that occurred on his watch — pointing to the billions of dollars in losses.

Speaking on "National Report," Robbins, chair of the Fraud Prevention & State Agency Oversight Policy Committee, said while federal prosecutors have aggressively pursued fraud cases, accountability inside the governor's administration has been nonexistent.

A federal prosecutor said last week that half or more of the roughly $18 billion in federal funds flowing to 14 Minnesota-run programs since 2018 have been stolen, calling the scope of the fraud staggering and deeply layered.

"Through the U.S. Attorney's Office, we've had, I believe, 61 convictions and 87 indictments," Robbins said. "So the criminal process is well underway here."

"But we have not seen any criminal referrals or indictments in the administration."

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax earlier Tuesday he expects multiple criminal referrals tied to wrongdoing inside Minnesota state government.

"If that is evidence that the U.S. House Oversight Committee has seen, I hope that they follow up on that," Robbins said.

As a state legislator, Robbins noted her oversight authority is limited, making the administration's inaction even more troubling.

"I don't have access to bank records or health records or the state payment system," she said. "So we have not seen that."

Still, Robbins said the sheer scale and duration of the fraud make it impossible to believe top officials were unaware.

"For this to happen this long — $9 billion in fraud since Gov. Walz took office is the estimate — I don't know how they couldn't have known about it," she said.

Robbins accused Walz of overseeing "rampant fraud" for years while failing to take meaningful action until recently — and only after mounting pressure.

"Tim Walz has been overseeing this rampant fraud for seven years," Robbins said. "He has done nothing to stop it proactively and only very belatedly this fall started having an audit and a paused payment and stopping enrollment of new providers."

She described the governor's response as a failure of leadership.

"He has been derelict in his duties," Robbins said.

Robbins said the Fraud Prevention & State Agency Oversight Policy Committee, formed in January, has worked aggressively to force accountability — along with investigative journalists and federal partners.

"The pressure from the fraud committee, from some local investigative journalists, and from our federal partners is what has finally — very belatedly — brought him to take action," she said.

But Robbins emphasized that even now, Walz has refused to hold anyone in his administration accountable.

"He's not fired anyone," she said.

