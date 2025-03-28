Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: New Show Teaches Children 'Clear Moral Lesson'

Author and actor Kirk Cameron told Newsmax that he is "excited" to launch his own children's television show, which teaches a "clear moral lesson."

The live-action series, "Iggy and Mr. Kirk," dropped Thursday on the new streaming platform on BravePlus.com. Cameron said on "Wake Up America" that "kids are loving it all over the country right now."

"So it's classic TV for kids and families today that teaches them clear moral lessons, that encourages and inspires faith," Cameron said,

Cameron, commenting on the general content children are watching, said that finding something for children to watch could be challenging as there was always the concern that "the purple-hair platoon shows up with somebody who's non-binary."

That, he said, is "not going to happen" in "Iggy and Mr. Kirk."

"We're talking to kids about humility, about the sanctity of life, forgiveness, overcoming your fears, teamwork and knowing who to trust and where to find the truth," he said.

The first season of the show features 10 episodes and, as Cameron previously said, the show follows Iggy, a puppet iguana who is adopted and being raised in a backyard treehouse. Each episode focuses on teaching him important life lessons such as forgiveness, self-control, honesty, and conquering fear.

"Kids are just in love with Iggy and the whole cast of lovable puppets," Cameron said. "We even have a vulture named Culture who is always lying to Iggy and deceiving him. And so he has to rely on his parents and on his sister, and to give him the truth and to teach him wisdom.

"And he's also got access to a non-woke supercomputer named Maple, where he learns all about the world from a base perspective, not a progressive, twisted perspective."

