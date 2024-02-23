×
Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: Teach Kids About Faith, Hope

By    |   Friday, 23 February 2024 09:08 AM EST

Actor and author Kirk Cameron, in a Newsmax interview, said New York City schools continue to push woke ideology on students.

Cameron's comments Friday on "Wake Up America" came as the New York Post reported a New York City elementary school is handing out to kids as young as 5 a Black Lives Matter coloring book that highlights "queer and transgender affirming" lessons, revolutionary politics, and demands to "fund counselors not cops" in an effort to teach them about Black History Month.

"We can do better than this," Cameron said. "If the rules really are diversity, equity and inclusion, why keep guys like me and thousands and thousands of parents out of libraries who want to read books about the founding of America?

"What it really is all about is faith and hope and kindness and self-control. I think these are the things that we need to get into the hearts and heads of our children, or we're going to keep going down this rabbit hole that's going to lead us to a very bad place."

Cameron also shared news that he and his wife are about to become grandparents. Their daughter is expecting a baby in July, he said.

Jeffrey Rodack

Jeffrey Rodack, who has nearly a half century in news as a senior editor and city editor for national and local publications, has covered politics for Newsmax for nearly seven years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


