Kirk Cameron to Newsmax: 'Complete Hypocrisy' on Book Bans

"Growing Pains" actor and author Kirk Cameron decried on Newsmax that there's a "complete hypocrisy" over which books are banned in children's libraries and which are not.

While appearing Wednesday on "Eric Bolling The Balance," Cameron said, "This is complete hypocrisy on the part of the left. ... I've got a book that teaches kids about humility, love, joy, kindness, peace, and they are not only banning it in public libraries, they've now gone to the national level. And the American Library Association is outright sabotaging and censoring and suppressing good books like this from libraries across the country."

Cameron indicated that he's "launching an investigation at the national level to hold the American Library Association accountable for their violation of the Constitution, and for actively denying people of faith the opportunity to read books in public libraries."

In the broad scheme, Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis has called out school libraries that "have these books like 'Gender Queer,' which has hardcore pornography and talks about pedophilia.

"You have a book in Florida that was found in one of the school districts instructing middle schoolers how to use sex apps on their phone."

The governor from the Sunshine State noted that although one can buy those books at a store in Florida, they have no place in schools. Conversely, other such classic children's books, like "Goosebumps," were previously altered by the publisher without author R.L. Stine's consent to make room for "more inclusive language."

