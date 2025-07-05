Ukraine's Rudik to Newsmax: We Don't Want 'Charities'

Ukrainian Parliament member Kira Rudik told Newsmax Saturday that her country does not need U.S. "charities" for weapons and that Ukraine will come up with the money needed for missiles and munitions.

"We are not asking for charities here," Rudik told "Saturday Agenda."

"We are asking for an ability to purchase the certain amounts of the air defense systems and ammunition for that to save our lives. And we are willing to pay for it."

She said her comments were a request to President Donald Trump.

"We just need a political decision from President Trump to allow that to happen, so that we can go ahead and weaken Russia and make sure that the world is a safer place," Rudik said.

Reports out of Washington on Tuesday indicated the Trump administration had halted shipments of some weapons to Ukraine. But on Friday, Trump said Ukraine needed military equipment, like missiles.

"They're going to need them for defense ... They're going to need something because they're being hit pretty hard," Trump said.

Former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz told Newsmax on Saturday that there appeared to be a decision from the Pentagon to stop the shipments, but no one else in the administration knew it was happening.

He said that after discussing the matter with Trump administration officials, the president will roll back at least part of the Pentagon's pause. Early reports indicated the pause was ordered due to low stockpiles.

Rudik said that payments aside, there remains a concern over the long-term safety of Ukraine, considering the forces aligned against the country.

"Does anybody think that Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea will stop manufacturing weapons and drones if there is a ceasefire?" she asked.

Rudik said there should be a "comprehensive plan" that addresses that issue.

She also said a plan from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for secondary sanctions against Russia would be welcomed and could be an important factor to "hit Russia's economy."

"And it will allow us to be ... more successful into weakening them and putting them back to where they are attacking us from," she said.

