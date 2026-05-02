Sununu to Newsmax: Biden Merger Block Hastened Spirit Airlines Collapse

Airlines for America President Chris Sununu said the collapse of Spirit Airlines underscores the consequences of the Biden administration’s decision to block a proposed merger with JetBlue, calling the failed deal a missed opportunity to stabilize the struggling carrier.

Speaking to Newsmax TV's "Saturday Report" Saturday, Sununu said JetBlue’s roughly $3.8 billion bid in 2024 could have preserved Spirit and benefited consumers, but was rejected for what he described as political reasons.

"When JetBlue came in and offered $3.8 billion … to effectively save and merge Spirit, it was potentially a great deal for customers," Sununu said.

"The administration just didn’t even want to look at the business case model for it."

The Justice Department under then-President Joe Biden sued to block the merger, arguing it would reduce competition in the low-cost airline market. A federal judge ultimately sided with regulators, halting the deal.

Sununu criticized broader administration policies toward the airline industry, including environmental measures he said would have reduced flight capacity.

"They were never supportive of the industry, which means they weren’t supportive of the customer," he said.

Spirit Airlines filed for bankruptcy shortly after the merger was denied and ultimately ceased operations early Saturday morning, shutting down at approximately 3 a.m. after what Sununu described as a "slow death spiral."

Despite the abrupt closure, Sununu said major carriers moved quickly to assist displaced passengers and employees. Airlines including JetBlue, United and Delta launched online resources offering capped fares for stranded customers and preferential hiring opportunities for Spirit workers.

"At 3 a.m., airlines had websites going up saying if you’re an employee of Spirit, you’re going to get preferential treatment … if you’re a customer, we’re going to cap prices," Sununu said.

He said the coordinated response reflected a broader sense of responsibility within the industry to minimize disruption.

"The most important part is the customers, the employees — they’re going to get taken care of," Sununu said.

Sununu also credited President Donald Trump with attempting to prevent Spirit’s collapse, saying the administration explored multiple avenues to keep the airline operating.

At the same time, he acknowledged Spirit faced deep financial challenges, including high debt levels and limited assets.

"They were massively overleveraged. They didn’t even own their own planes," Sununu said.

Federal aviation officials and airlines worked to ensure a smooth transition for affected travelers, Sununu added, praising Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, the Federal Aviation Administration and industry leaders for their rapid response.

"Everyone was incredibly responsive to the immediacy of making sure this transition was as seamless as possible," he said.

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