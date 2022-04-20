Ukrainian Official Rudik to Newsmax: Too Much Delay on US Heavy Weapons

The United States, as a NATO member state, has delayed too much in getting Ukraine the heavy weaponry that it needs to fight back against Russia, Kira Rudik, a member of Ukraine's Parliament, told Newsmax on Wednesday.

"It's only on day 56 when we start receiving the information that maybe we will get the heavy weapons," Rudik said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America". "For 56 days, my people had to die of hunger, to die of bullets, to die of missiles, which children had to suffer so much drama so that the world could say, OK, we will consider giving you what you need. So right now we hope that finally, NATO countries will give us their heavy equipment, the heavy weapons that we need."

Her comments come as reports indicate the United States is reportedly preparing to award another $800 million military assistance package for the war-torn country, according to CNN, quoting three senior administration officials and two sources said to be familiar with the planning.

One administration official said the package, coming on the heels of another $800 million package last week, could be approved within the next 36 hours, but another official said the timing is not definite and that the package size could quickly change.

Meanwhile, Biden told reporters on Tuesday that the United States plans to send more artillery to Ukraine.

But Rudik told Newsmax that there is always a period of two to three weeks between when aid is announced and when the weaponry arrives, meaning Ukraine is left to fight and stand up to Russia for those two weeks.

"This is why we are saying so critical," she said. "This is why we are saying give it to us right now. This is why we're saying OK, there is no time to waste on this … Ukraine will be suffering missile attacks every single day. We have no place to hide from it. There is no place in Ukraine, no way you can feel safe because Russian missiles are attacking both eastern cities and western cities that are at the border with the NATO countries."

This means Ukraine needs heavy weapons and fighter jets so it can stand up to Russia," said Rudik. "We are saying no need for troops; we will be fighting for our country ourselves. However, just give us the supplies. Just give us the means to fight," she said.

Rudik pointed to the sinking of Russia's flagship the Moskva, and said that with more weapons, "we will show you more fantastic things that the Ukrainian army can do."

She also responded to reports that top Kremlin officials are expressing concern over this war and fearing global isolation, commenting that Russian President Vladimir Putin doesn't care.

"We know that the mutual goal of all the democratic countries right now is to make Russia and North Korea untouchable," said Rudik. "This is the only fair price for the atrocities that are happening right now in my country, for the lives of our women and children, of all the Ukrainians. We're just suffering right now, this tremendous trauma and catastrophe, for no reason for that point that we exist."

