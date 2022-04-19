Report: Images Show Russia's Sunken Moskva on Fire, Listing

The cause of the sinking of the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva last week remains contested between Ukraine and Russia, but images are appearing on Twitter purportedly showing the final hours before the ship sank.

The images of the ship reported to be the Moskva show it listing to its starboard side while gushing plums of dark smoke.

Russia had asserted that the ship sank because it was on fire, spreading to ignite munitions on board, and sinking due to stormy waters. Ukraine said it hit the ship with its anti-ship missile systems, leading to its demise — a claim Russia has denied.

The meta data of the photos place the images in the center of the Black Sea, according to Liveuamap.com, which is where the Moskva operated as a pivotal piece in Russia's Black Sea fleet.

CNN reported on the images alongside British reporter Matthew Chance, an international correspondent who spent time on the ship when it provided air support for Russian planes in Syria.

"There are holes all over the Russian story," Chance said, identifying the ship and noting holes in the side of it from the images.