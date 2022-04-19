×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: moskva | russia | ukraine | missile | strike | invasion

Report: Images Show Russia's Sunken Moskva on Fire, Listing

Report: Images Show Russia's Sunken Moskva on Fire, Listing

Smoke rises on the horizon following missile strikes on April 18, on the outskirts of Lviv, Ukraine, that left six dead and eight wounded, including a child. The strikes came in the wake of the sinking of the Russian navy flagship Moskva in the Black Sea. (Matthew Hatcher/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 19 April 2022 08:35 PM

The cause of the sinking of the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva last week remains contested between Ukraine and Russia, but images are appearing on Twitter purportedly showing the final hours before the ship sank.

The images of the ship reported to be the Moskva show it listing to its starboard side while gushing plums of dark smoke.

Russia had asserted that the ship sank because it was on fire, spreading to ignite munitions on board, and sinking due to stormy waters. Ukraine said it hit the ship with its anti-ship missile systems, leading to its demise — a claim Russia has denied.

The meta data of the photos place the images in the center of the Black Sea, according to Liveuamap.com, which is where the Moskva operated as a pivotal piece in Russia's Black Sea fleet.

CNN reported on the images alongside British reporter Matthew Chance, an international correspondent who spent time on the ship when it provided air support for Russian planes in Syria.

"There are holes all over the Russian story," Chance said, identifying the ship and noting holes in the side of it from the images.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The cause of the sinking of the Russian guided-missile cruiser Moskva last week remains contested between Ukraine and Russia, but images are appearing on Twitter purportedly showing the final hours before the ship sank.
moskva, russia, ukraine, missile, strike, invasion
189
2022-35-19
Tuesday, 19 April 2022 08:35 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved