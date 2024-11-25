Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Left's Lawfare 'Collapsing'

Special counsel Jack Smith's political prosecutions of now-President-elect Donald Trump have been a "theft of enormous magnitude" from taxpayers, Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Monday.

"It's unconscionable," Guilfoyle told "Finnerty." "Today… the filing by Jack Smith truly confirms that the left's lawfare is collapsing."

Smith's filing with the court to drop his prosecution is a major win for Trump, for the rule of law, for the American people, "who overwhelmingly voted in President Trump, thanks be to God, with this MAGA mandate," Guilfoyle said.

A top priority will now be ending the weaponization of the justice system, because if they can do it to Trump, they can do it to anyone, Guilfoyle added.

"It's unacceptable, it's un-American," Guilfoyle said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com