Tags: kimberly guilfoyle | jack smith | donald trump | prosecution | taxpayers | lawfare

Kimberly Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Left's Lawfare 'Collapsing'

By    |   Monday, 25 November 2024 10:18 PM EST

Special counsel Jack Smith's political prosecutions of now-President-elect Donald Trump have been a "theft of enormous magnitude" from taxpayers, Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Monday.

"It's unconscionable," Guilfoyle told "Finnerty." "Today… the filing by Jack Smith truly confirms that the left's lawfare is collapsing."

Smith's filing with the court to drop his prosecution is a major win for Trump, for the rule of law, for the American people, "who overwhelmingly voted in President Trump, thanks be to God, with this MAGA mandate," Guilfoyle said.

A top priority will now be ending the weaponization of the justice system, because if they can do it to Trump, they can do it to anyone, Guilfoyle added.

"It's unacceptable, it's un-American," Guilfoyle said.

Jeremy Frankel

Jeremy Frankel is a Newsmax writer reporting on news and politics. 

Monday, 25 November 2024 10:18 PM
