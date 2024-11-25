Rep. Harris to Newsmax: Prosecute Dem Officials Fighting Trump's ICE

Rep. Andy Harris, R-Md., told Newsmax on Monday that he's worried Democrat officials in his home state will try to fight President-elect Donald Trump's deportation orders for illegal immigrants and said these officials should be prosecuted.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," the Maryland congressman said the Rachel Morin case — where the 37-year-old mother of five was raped and murdered allegedly by an El Salvadorian migrant — happened in his district.

"The bottom line is that there are counties and jurisdictions in Maryland that are going to fight the deportation of criminals," Harris said. "This is unbelievable to me, but they're going to have to answer to their voters — the leaders of those jurisdictions — at some point in time because an overwhelming majority of Americans agree that you should be deporting people who are here illegally and have deportation orders."

While he can't imagine anyone being opposed to getting rid of illegal migrants who are committing crimes, Harris said that these "ultraprogressives … just believe in free and wide-open borders."

"One of our leaders locally actually said, 'Well, if you deport a breadwinner, we're going to support the rest of the family with public dollars,'" Harris said. "I mean, this is just unbelievable."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., recently told CBS' "Face the Nation" that Democrat officials who resist federal efforts to deport people in the United States illegally, like Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, could be removed from office and potentially prosecuted for a form of insurrection.

Harris said Paul is "absolutely right" in his analysis of the consequences Democrats could face for fighting Trump's deportation plans for migrants.

"There actually is part of the federal statute that requires local individuals to not interfere with the deportation or with ICE and yeah, we should begin prosecuting those local officials because they are working contrary to federal law," he said, referring to Immigration and Customs Enforcement. "That's not what the United States is about."

