Guilfoyle to Newsmax: Dems Take Vance's Quip Out of Context

Former California prosecutor Kimberly Guilfoyle told Newsmax on Monday that it's the left's "fear factor" of Republican vice president nominee J.D. Vance that compelled them to reach back three years ago for comments they could use in an effort to "smear him."

Democrats have taken Vance's "cat ladies" comments out of context in a daily effort to convince women in this country that the Ohio senator is "weird and creepy."

"Obviously, they took it out of context. J.D. Vance is amazing," Guilfoyle said on "Rob Schmitt Tonight." "He's a great father. He's an amazing husband. He's a Marine. He has been serving his country faithfully as a United States senator. Listen, we're not in the business of telling people what they should do, whether or not they should have children. That's a personal decision."

Vance said last week that his "childless cat ladies" comment was "sarcasm" and that the larger point in 2021 — and now — is that Democrats are becoming the "anti-family" and "anti-child" party. Because of their policies, not their personal choices.

"It really is some kind of like ridiculous hysteria because they're trying to demonize him because he is such a talented, skillful person, a great pick by the president. So, I hope people aren't fooled by this. And like you said, comments taken out of context completely," Guilfoyle said. "And they're trying to dig back from, you know, way back to get stuff to say against, you know, J.D. They're just very desperate to smear him.

"You know, they know how much this ticket resonates with common sense American workers. And I think that is the key point. So this is their fear factor, jumping in and trying to push back on him."

