RNC Spokesperson to Newsmax: Reaction to Vance Comments Overblown

Republican National Committee spokesperson Elizabeth Pipko told Newsmax on Monday that Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, will remain former President Donald Trump's running mate despite recent controversy over his "childless cat ladies" remark from 2021, dismissing concerns as unjustified.

Vance became a target of bipartisan ire shortly after his announcement as Trump's running mate due to a resurfaced clip of a 2021 interview in which he said, "We are effectively run in this country, via the Democrats, via our corporate oligarchs, by a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made, and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too."

Vance later said that the remarks were "sarcastic" and he told Fox News host Trey Gowdy in an interview on Sunday night that his comments were taken "out of context."

Pipko, asked on "Wake Up America" if Vance could be dropped from the ticket, said, "Honestly, I don't even think this justifies a response."

She added: "President Trump obviously made a decision. He is the man at the top of the ticket, he's the man that's been leading this party for nearly eight years now, who will continue to lead this party when he's in the White House next year, and I think that's really all that matters."

Pipko said that the reaction from the media "is something to be expected no matter who Donald Trump would have picked for this job."

She added that Trump and his supporters are "used to this kind of reaction," and suggested that the controversy over Vance's remarks will never go away, saying, "I don't think we'll ever hear the end of anything when it comes to something a Republican has said."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE – See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com