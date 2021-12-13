Duchardt Joins Newsmax as Congressional Correspondent

BOCA RATON, Fla. — Newsmax announced Monday veteran journalist Kilmeny Duchardt has been named congressional correspondent for the network.

Kilmeny will join Newsmax's growing roster of top journalists leading its news coverage. Last week Newsmax announced James Rosen will serve as the network's chief White House correspondent.

Kilmeny brings to the job more than 15 years of media experience with The Associated Press, Reuters, and most recently with Turkish TV's "TRT World," as an anchor.

"Kilmeny is a well-regarded journalist known for getting the story right," Chris Wallace, Newsmax's news director said.

"She will be a great addition to our growing team," he added.

Duchardt has spent the past three years anchoring Turkish TV's "TRT World," U.S. primetime news bulletins out of Washington, covering the U.S. election, Congress, the White House, and other major global news events.

She has led panels and hosted specials on the presidential debates, the State of the Union, the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, and the immigration crisis — reporting from Texas and Mexico along America's southern border.

"Trust isn't given — it's earned," she said. "I take great pride in earning the trust of my viewers. I look forward to gaining the respect of our diverse audience at Newsmax and being a source they can count on."

The Cal State-Fullerton grad's experience also includes foreign assignments for "TRT World," including as an Istanbul-based correspondent covering the Syrian civil War, the resulting refugee crisis, ISIS terror attacks, and the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

She returned to the United States in 2016 to cover the Trump campaign, where she forecast the president's victory in a special series on voters in the Rust Belt. Duchardt also has worked for CNN, Fox Sports, and Al-Jazeera.

"The news is about people, and how the world and policy of those at the highest level of government impact us," Duchardt said. "I look forward to keeping Americans at the heart of every story, as I challenge our nation's politicians on legislation that affects them."

