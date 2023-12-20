Kid Rock to Newsmax: 'I Freaking Love Trump'

Kid Rock told Newsmax the most endearing qualities of former President Donald Trump shine through any politics.

Speaking on "Eric Bolling The Balance" about the Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring Trump from the state ballot, the rock star said that "over the years," the pair have formed a "comfortable" friendship.

"I've just become so comfortable, and him being my friend, and me being his. ... You know, a lot of people are nervous and things around him, just like I was, you know, when he was president the first few times. And now I drink my beer and smoke my cigar, and we talk about worldly things. Sometimes, he asks me about policy. Other times, we're just talking about sports or this, that, and the other. And I see him with his kids, you know?"

"If you can measure a man by one thing, look at his children. Look at all his kids. I've come to know them all — some of the grandkids. They're terrific human beings no matter what your politics are. And if you really want to judge ... to have that family be as well put together as they are, it starts at the top with that man," he added.

"So it's like I tell a lot of people, 'I don't like Trump. I freaking love Trump.'"

Later in the interview, Rock mentioned that he has two big tours scheduled, to which he alluded Trump may attend. They are the Rock the Country tour and the Rock 'n Rodeo tour.

