×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: kid rock | donald trump | friendship | politics

Kid Rock to Newsmax: 'I Freaking Love Trump'

By    |   Wednesday, 20 December 2023 10:09 PM EST

Kid Rock told Newsmax the most endearing qualities of former President Donald Trump shine through any politics.

Speaking on "Eric Bolling The Balance" about the Colorado Supreme Court ruling barring Trump from the state ballot, the rock star said that "over the years," the pair have formed a "comfortable" friendship.

"I've just become so comfortable, and him being my friend, and me being his. ... You know, a lot of people are nervous and things around him, just like I was, you know, when he was president the first few times. And now I drink my beer and smoke my cigar, and we talk about worldly things. Sometimes, he asks me about policy. Other times, we're just talking about sports or this, that, and the other. And I see him with his kids, you know?"

"If you can measure a man by one thing, look at his children. Look at all his kids. I've come to know them all — some of the grandkids. They're terrific human beings no matter what your politics are. And if you really want to judge ... to have that family be as well put together as they are, it starts at the top with that man," he added.

"So it's like I tell a lot of people, 'I don't like Trump. I freaking love Trump.'"

Later in the interview, Rock mentioned that he has two big tours scheduled, to which he alluded Trump may attend. They are the Rock the Country tour and the Rock 'n Rodeo tour.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Kid Rock told Newsmax the most endearing qualities of former President Donald Trump shine through any politics.
kid rock, donald trump, friendship, politics
305
2023-09-20
Wednesday, 20 December 2023 10:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved